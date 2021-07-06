Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
WKN: A2JSDZ ISIN: FR0013357621 Ticker-Symbol: 2WSA 
Frankfurt
06.07.21
08:06 Uhr
42,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.07.2021 | 18:12
WAVESTONE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available (in French)

Wavestone would like to inform its shareholders that the information related to the Annual General Meeting to take place on July 27, 2021 at 9:00 am is now available. It can be found (in French) under the Investors > Annual general meetings section of Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com).

The documents contain:

  • the Meeting notice;
  • the Management Board Report to the 07/27/21 Annual General Meeting;
  • the Consolidated financial statements and Company financial statements at 03/31/21;
  • the Report on corporate governance.

The documents required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters: Tour Franklin, 100-101 terrasse Boieldieu, 92042 Paris La Defense Cedex.

They can also be requested from Caceis Corporate Trust, Service "Assemblées Générales Centralisées" - 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on June 16, 2021 in the "BALO".

About Wavestone
In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way."
Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.
Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Benjamin CLEMENT
Financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m52cYMZoYmjJmm2fZZeYZmRjbWeVx2iVmWeYl2pvZpmWaG5hlJuXbZScZnBhlWtu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70068-wavestone_mise-a-disposition-docs-preparatoires-agm-2021-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
