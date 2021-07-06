DJ RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares

RUBIS RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares 06-Jul-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, July 7, 2021 - 5:40 pm RESULT OF THE OPTION FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN SHARES Rubis' Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 10, 2021 approved the payment of a dividend of EUR1.80 per ordinary share and EUR0.90 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares had an option of payment in cash or in new Company shares. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding ordinary shares has been set at EUR36.20. The shareholders holding preferred shares were paid in cash without the possibility of opting for payment in shares. The option period for the payment of the dividend in shares opened on June 18, 2021 and ended on July 2, 2021. Following the operation, 54.01% of rights were exercised in favor of share-based payments. As a result, 2,714,158 new shares will be issued representing 2.68% of the share capital on the basis of share capital as of May 31, 2021 and 2.61% of the new share capital. Settlement and delivery of the 2,714,158 shares and their admission to trading on Euronext in Paris is scheduled for July 8, 2021. These shares, which rank for dividend as from January 1, 2021, will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing shares. Following this transaction, Rubis' share capital will amount to EUR129,972,350 divided into 103,971,190 ordinary shares and 6,690 preferred shares with a par value of EUR1.25 each. The Rubis share is traded on Euronext in Paris. (ISIN code: FR0013269123) Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1215767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

