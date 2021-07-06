Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
Tradegate
06.07.21
17:23 Uhr
36,720 Euro
-0,610
-1,63 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Dow Jones News
06.07.2021 | 18:13
RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares

DJ RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares 
06-Jul-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, July 7, 2021 - 5:40 pm 
 
 
RESULT OF THE OPTION FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN SHARES 
 
 
Rubis' Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on June 10, 2021 approved the payment of a dividend of EUR1.80 per ordinary 
share and EUR0.90 per preferred share. Each shareholder holding ordinary shares had an option of payment in cash or in 
new Company shares. The price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend to shareholders holding 
ordinary shares has been set at EUR36.20. The shareholders holding preferred shares were paid in cash without the 
possibility of opting for payment in shares. 
 
The option period for the payment of the dividend in shares opened on June 18, 2021 and ended on July 2, 2021. 
Following the operation, 54.01% of rights were exercised in favor of share-based payments. 
 
As a result, 2,714,158 new shares will be issued representing 2.68% of the share capital on the basis of share capital 
as of May 31, 2021 and 2.61% of the new share capital. Settlement and delivery of the 2,714,158 shares and their 
admission to trading on Euronext in Paris is scheduled for July 8, 2021. 
 
These shares, which rank for dividend as from January 1, 2021, will be immediately fungible with the Company's existing 
shares. 
 
Following this transaction, Rubis' share capital will amount to EUR129,972,350 divided into 103,971,190 ordinary shares 
and 6,690 preferred shares with a par value of EUR1.25 each. 
 
 
The Rubis share is traded on Euronext in Paris. 
(ISIN code: FR0013269123) 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Result of the option for dividend payment in shares 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1215767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215767 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
