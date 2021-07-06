Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.07.2021
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
06.07.2021 | 18:16
2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021. 
06-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Half-year statement of the liquidity contract 
as of June 30, 2021 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 6 July 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, 
the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021: 
 ? 16,875 2CRSi shares, 
 ? 69,718.92 euros. 
 
During the first half of 2021, has been negotiated a total of: 
Buy side   143,810 shares 779,369.83 euros 422 transactions 
Sell side   140,714 shares 758,785.50 euros 464 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: ? 13,779 2CRSi shares, ? 90,303.25 euros.

- END -

Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, manufactures and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts 

2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  +33 1 56 88 11 14    +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1215886 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215886 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215886&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
