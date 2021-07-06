DJ 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021. 06-Jul-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021 Strasbourg (France), 6 July 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient servers, announces that under the liquidity contract entrusted by 2CRSi to Portzamparc - BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021: ? 16,875 2CRSi shares, ? 69,718.92 euros. During the first half of 2021, has been negotiated a total of: Buy side 143,810 shares 779,369.83 euros 422 transactions Sell side 140,714 shares 758,785.50 euros 464 transactions

As a reminder, as of December 31, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity contract: ? 13,779 2CRSi shares, ? 90,303.25 euros.

Upcoming events: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, manufactures and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020/2021 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million The Group today has around 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 +33 1 56 88 11 14 +33 1 56 88 11 19

