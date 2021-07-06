World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Executive Lindsay Caulder Recognized as a 2021 Women in Business Award Recipient

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / World Finance, a Greenville-based personal finance company that helps over one million customers each year improve their financial situation, today announced that Lindsay Caulder, senior vice president of human resources, was named a 2021 Women in Business award recipient.

The award, presented by Integrated Media Publishing, publisher of Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly and Charleston Business Magazine, recognizes women in business for their career achievements, community involvement, and company contributions. Caulder received the honors for her many career achievements in the human resources field.

"We are so proud of Lindsay and cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor. She is an integral part of our executive team, bringing enthusiasm, energy, and empathy as she works to provide meaningful career opportunities and a great work environment for our more than 3,500 Team Members across the country,' said Chad Prashad, president and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. 'This award speaks to the way Lindsay approaches solving problems and lifting up people: with compassion, positive spirit, and tenacity."

Caulder joined World Finance in 2016 and has worked to build a strong company culture that fosters upward mobility, offers competitive benefit packages and encourages a supportive and fun environment for the company's Team Members.

World's emphasis on workplace culture, driven by Lindsay's efforts, has earned the company Top Workplaces recognitions both nationally and in seven of the regions in which they operate in 2020 and 2021. World Acceptance is South Carolina's only Top Workplaces USA winner in 2021.

Other notable achievements under Caulder's leadership include the establishment of World's 'Culture of Caring' program and its associated Foundation to support Team Members in need, creation of a mentorship program for young professional women, overhaul of the company's benefits package, and more.

