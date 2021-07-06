Seasoned Video Game Industry Executive Brings 20 Years of Experience to Expanding Global Team

FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, today announced it has recruited Michael Tong as Chief Strategy Officer. A long-serving industry board member, strategy expert, and advisor, Michael Tong will lend over 20 years of experience to oversee the company's rapidly-growing global strategic development and execution.

"For almost ten years Michael Tong has served as a value-adding investor for FunPlus, and has been instrumental in our growth and success," says Andy Zhong, CEO of FunPlus. "As we continue to develop our corporate strategy, we are certain that Tong will elevate our company's strategic vision in a permanent role as Chief Strategy Officer, and we are excited to have him join the FunPlus leadership team.

Michael Tong joins the ranks of other industry veterans including Chris Petrovic, Wei Wang and Dianne Schepers as FunPlus continues to build out its global leadership roster. As Chief Strategy Officer, Tong will utilize his experience to lead strategic growth from a global perspective, with a primary focus on the China market, furthering the development and business of FunPlus.

Over the course of his career, Tong has led Netease's game business as the Chief Operating Officer, and advised and served as board member for several internet and gaming companies including Koolearn, Qunar.com, and Netease.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Spain, Sweden, Russia, United States, Singapore, Japan, and China. As an organization that fosters the best creative talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published mobile games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, which includes State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each part of a growing global network of developers working on unique brands of staple genres including strategy, puzzle, and role-playing games.

The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), one of the world's most successful esports organizations.

