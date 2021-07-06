Falcon Gold Corp: Falcon Files Its U.S. Application to The OTCQB And DTC Clearing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTC PINKS); ("Falcon" or the "Company") has now applied for OTCQB listing and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Falcon Gold currently trades on the OTC PINK Sheets under the symbol FGLDF. The OTCQB is an upgraded marketplace tier for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

DTC eligibility will reduce costs and accelerate the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers enabling the company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km south east of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

The Company holds 5 additional projects. The Camping Lake Gold property and the Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property near Sudbury Ontario; and in BC, the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Claims and the Gaspard property.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

"Karim Rayani"

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 716-0551

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

