(Article L.233-8 II of French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):
Date
Total number of shares1 in the capital
Total number of voting rights
June 30, 2021
174 147 823
Gross total of voting rights: 174 147 823
Net total2 of voting rights: 172 350 816
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
1Par value 0.01 each
2 Net total total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights
