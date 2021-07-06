Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
06.07.21
16:24 Uhr
4,230 Euro
-0,015
-0,35 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1904,22512:29
Dow Jones News
06.07.2021 | 18:52
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers.

DJ 2CRSi SA awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers. 
06-Jul-2021 / 18:20 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi awarded new contract by oil & gas customer 
for energy-efficient HPC servers 
 
 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), July 6, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, 
energy-efficient IT server solutions, announces that it has received a new contract from a historical customer in the 
oil & gas sector. 
 
The customer is a global geoscience technology leader, whose proprietary advanced technology requires significant 
compute power. As the customer's teams have always put power efficiency and TCO (total cost of ownership) high on their 
list of requirements, they have been sensitive to 2CRSi's innovative and energy-efficient solutions for several years. 
The contract is for delivery of new compute nodes in the client's datacenter in the UK. The 196 multi-node OCP servers, 
based on high-frequency Intel(R) Xeon(R) processors, will be delivered in 2CRSi's latest generation of air-cooled 
OCtoPus racks, which offer industry-leading density, power efficiency and TCO. 2CRSi worked closely with its customer 
to increase the number of cores per rack (now exceeding 1,000 high-frequency Xeon(R) cores), while maintaining all 
other key metrics such as memory bandwidth and cost optimization. 2CRSi's OCP air-cooled racks typically allow 23% 
energy savings compared to traditional 19-inch server racks. 
Despite ongoing component shortages, 2CRSi is able to deliver quickly as the servers are based on components initially 
ordered to build servers for customer Blade. Deployment of the new systems is therefore planned in the next few weeks. 
 
- END - 
 
Next on the agenda: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 20/21, the Group achieved revenue of EUR163m. The Group today has 373 
employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 
2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is 
included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
 
 
 
Contacts 
2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - oil & gas 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1215898 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215898 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215898&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

2CRSI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.