DJ 2CRSi SA awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers. 06-Jul-2021 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi awarded new contract by oil & gas customer for energy-efficient HPC servers Strasbourg (France), July 6, 2021 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT server solutions, announces that it has received a new contract from a historical customer in the oil & gas sector. The customer is a global geoscience technology leader, whose proprietary advanced technology requires significant compute power. As the customer's teams have always put power efficiency and TCO (total cost of ownership) high on their list of requirements, they have been sensitive to 2CRSi's innovative and energy-efficient solutions for several years. The contract is for delivery of new compute nodes in the client's datacenter in the UK. The 196 multi-node OCP servers, based on high-frequency Intel(R) Xeon(R) processors, will be delivered in 2CRSi's latest generation of air-cooled OCtoPus racks, which offer industry-leading density, power efficiency and TCO. 2CRSi worked closely with its customer to increase the number of cores per rack (now exceeding 1,000 high-frequency Xeon(R) cores), while maintaining all other key metrics such as memory bandwidth and cost optimization. 2CRSi's OCP air-cooled racks typically allow 23% energy savings compared to traditional 19-inch server racks. Despite ongoing component shortages, 2CRSi is able to deliver quickly as the servers are based on components initially ordered to build servers for customer Blade. Deployment of the new systems is therefore planned in the next few weeks. - END - Next on the agenda: General Shareholders' Meeting on 31 August 2021. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 20/21, the Group achieved revenue of EUR163m. The Group today has 373 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - oil & gas =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1215898 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215898 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215898&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)