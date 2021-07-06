(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting rights

(excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights

(including treasury shares)* 30 June 2021 817 623 840 1 003 892 579 1 040 126 534

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 044 059 600

Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France

Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

