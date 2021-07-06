Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:

93 230 shares

€477 513,21

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518,3

From January 4th, 2021 to June 30th, 2021 the following transactions were executed:

2 484 purchase transactions

2 591 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 397 614 shares and €8 987 703,7 on purchase

1 423 962 shares and €9 191 339,7 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

