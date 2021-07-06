Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2021:
- 93 230 shares
- €477 513,21
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518,3
From January 4th, 2021 to June 30th, 2021 the following transactions were executed:
- 2 484 purchase transactions
- 2 591 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 397 614 shares and €8 987 703,7 on purchase
- 1 423 962 shares and €9 191 339,7 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005688/en/
Contacts:
ELIOR GROUP