Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - WHAT: The Frontier Duty Free Association (FDFA), representing the small independently-owned, land-border duty-free businesses is calling on Ottawa for a specific package to save the sector from closing its doors and ending 40 years of successful export to the United States. While other Canadian businesses have been open or allowed to adapt during COVID, the land border closure has killed these stores. Border communities across Canada depend on them.

WHO: Barbara Barrett, Executive Director, Frontier Duty Free Association

Philippe Bachand, Board Member and Duty free Store Owner

WHEN & WHERE: A Virtual Press Wednesday. July 7, 2021

10:00 a.m. EDT

Log into Press Conference HERE.

Comments will be delivered in English and French.

WHY: As long as the government keeps the land border closed, land border duty free cannot do business and are asking to be able to survive to the other side of the pandemic. Duty free retailers and their employees are an integral part of tourism and border communities that have been closed to protect Canadians and are asking the government to step up and save them from decimation.

About the Frontier Duty Free Association

The FDFA is the national association representing Canada's the 33 land border duty free shops. Our mandate is to promote the development and success of the land border duty free sector by acting as a voice, advocate and business resource for members.

For more information, please contact: Sophie Normand, Phone: 613.407.4294 or info@fdfa.ca.

