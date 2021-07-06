Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Announces Strategic Partnership with WebBank, Best-in-Class Digital Lender

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Can Access Capital Quickly

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Libertas Funding, LLC, a premier technology-driven specialty-finance and asset-management company, has added a term-loan product fueled by renowned digital lender WebBank, an FDIC-insured, state-chartered bank.

The new product enables small and medium-sized businesses to access capital quickly, through a simple online application process. Companies currently seeking capital can now secure higher funding amounts with competitive rates and longer maturities, ranging from 12 to 24 months.

WebBank's expertise in banking and diverse lending products, combined with Libertas Funding's innovative technology and streamlined process, offer borrowers a new opportunity to pursue growth opportunities. Same-day credit approval may be granted, depending on the business, with funding provided in as fast as 1-3 business days.

"We are excited to partner with WebBank, a true digital banking leader whom we greatly respect and trust," said Randy Saluck, CEO, Libertas Funding. 'Now, more than ever, small and medium-sized businesses need quick access to funding to meet their working capital and growth requirements."

Since its inception, Libertas has taken a unique hands-on approach to funding by enhancing its efficient automated application system with a customer-focused process that includes frequent communications and ongoing customer contact. "At Libertas, we recognize that every business is unique," Saluck said. "We look beyond just data. We talk to potential borrowers to fully understand and address their capital needs. WebBank has a demonstrated commitment to customer service, which is very important to us. This partnership gives us the ability to provide even more flexible solutions to help our clients reach their goals."

"At a time when small businesses need more help than ever, WebBank understands the benefits to customers that come from partnering with forward-thinking, technology- driven platforms like Libertas," said Jason Lloyd, president of WebBank. "We are excited to work with the great leadership at Libertas to bring working capital to more businesses."

Businesses interested in applying for this new term loan can visit: https://libertasfunding.com/

About Libertas Funding, LLC

Founded in 2016, Libertas Funding is a technology-driven specialty finance and asset management company, with a leadership team that has a combined 100+ years in the finance and credit industries. Since its inception, Libertas has provided funding approaching a billion dollars to small and medium-sized businesses with varying terms to meet its clients' capital requirements. Libertas offers a unique approach using a flexible model that addresses individual business needs through a combination of technology and a focus on interactive customer service. Libertas truly cares about its customers. For more information about Libertas, visit https://libertasfunding.com/

About WebBank

WebBank is an FDIC insured, state-chartered industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was organized under the laws of the State of Utah in 1997 and operates under federal banking law. A leader in digital lending, it is a national issuer of online consumer and small business loans through brand partners that include retailers, OEMs and financial technology companies. The bank provides customized credit products and solutions as a best-in-class provider of compliance, capital and oversight management for strategic partner platforms. For more information about WebBank, visit www.webbank.com.

