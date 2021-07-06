Regulatory News:

Avanquest, the Software Publishing division of Claranova (Paris:CLA), is investing in the development of a simple and multiplatform stand-alone digital signature solution for professionals, targeting self-employed and small and medium-sized businesses with the launch of SignPDF solution. This new digital signature solution is the result of five years of development undertaken by the Avanquest R&D teams.

With the launch of SignPDF, Avanquest confirms its intention to establish itself as Adobe's number one competitor in PDF software solutions a strong growth segment for the division with sales up more than 35% over the last 12 months1. A sustained growth path with still significant potential based on:

More than 60 million visitors to Avanquest's websites dedicated to PDF tools

More than 650,000 active users per month

90%+ subscription-based sales

Renewal rate of more than 50% 2

Sales growth related to SOHO and SMBs businesses of more than 25% over the last 12 months

The successful transition to a subscription sales model and the continuous improvement of the operating margin enable Avanquest to expand its PDF solutions portfolio and accelerate its marketing investments to acquire new customers and further grow its installed base. The division will launch this new stand-alone digital signature solution to compete with players such as DocuSign, HelloSign and Yousign with one of the most comprehensive PDF tools on the market.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights3, the electronic signature market is expected to grow nearly 30% per year between 2020 and 2027 to reach around 8 billion in 2027. The US market is expected to capture the largest share of the market while that the European market is expected to drive growth in the coming years.

Small medium-sized companies have until now only complex and expensive professional solutions to choose from, Avanquest aims to better serve this high-potential clientele by offering an easy-to-use, multiplatform (web and mobile) and intuitive tool, making it easier to integrate electronic signatures into their daily tasks. SignPDF will position itself in the electronic signature market as the simple, flexible and affordable alternative for self-employed and small and medium-sized businesses.

The commercial launch of the SignPDF solution is scheduled for July on the American market and in September on the European market.

Financial Calendar

August 4, 2021: FY 2020-2021 revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global technology company, home of digital services acclaimed by millions of users across the world. Delivering annual revenue of 409 million euros with average annual growth of more than 45% over the last three years, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. With a presence in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of its 700 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is an international group, with 95% of its revenue made outside its home country.

As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three business divisions share a common vision: empowering innovation for everyone through simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker :? CLA

ISIN : FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Based on the evolution of unaudited, non-IFRS revenue.

2 Rate corresponding to the percentage of customers renewing their subscription the year following their first subscription.

3 Fortune Business Insights, "Digital Signature Market to Reach USD 7.99 Billion by 2027", October 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005711/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS

+33 1 75 77 54 65

ir@claranova.com