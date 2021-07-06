Verify from GlobalVision integrates with Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva Vault RIM to allow users to run inspections built seamlessly into existing MLR, DAM and RIM workflows.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - GlobalVision announced today that it has partnered with Veeva Systems, the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. GlobalVision has joined the Veeva Technology Partner Program to enable mutual customers to run powerful GlobalVision inspections on documents from within Veeva Vault. GlobalVision has integrated Verify, its web-based inspection application, with Veeva Vault PromoMats and Veeva Vault RIM to speed up revision quality checks and ensure any errors are quickly found.

Built to address the requests of shared customers who need to compare and verify multiple versions of documents, GlobalVision's solution directly integrates with Veeva Vault and enables users to perform inspections that fit seamlessly into their workflows. Files and data are securely transferred from Veeva Vault to Verify, allowing users to perform fast and accurate inspections that detect all text and artwork errors without having to download documents. Reviewers can evaluate results and prepare annotated PDFs to transfer back to the Veeva Vault platform, making it easier to communicate the necessary changes directly to other team members and departments.

"This integration will help our joint customers drive performance in important industry-standard metrics such as the number of review cycles and approval time, resulting in an overall increased ROI. On a user level, seamless annotations will enhance usability and workflow efficiency," says Michael Malz, Director of Product at GlobalVision.

For shared customers of both GlobalVision and Veeva, these improved comparisons result in cleaner handoffs and reduce the overall number of revisions, minimize cycle time, and help customers get products to market faster without compromising quality. In addition to detecting all differences by automatically comparing documents, users can run inspections between revisions or new layouts. As the lifecycle of digital and printed assets is a complex process, this integration fills the gaps in MLR, DAM and RIM to reduce the chance of errors being created with every change or handoff.

About GlobalVision

GlobalVision is the leader in document inspection software for regulated industries. Committed to helping businesses get assets developed faster without compromising quality, GlobalVision serves more than 800 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods companies to quality-focused packaging companies and agencies. For more information, visit globalvision.co.

