SSA Public Relations: BOOKR Kids Releases BOOKR CLASS Next Generation ESL Learning App for Classrooms and Families

Global Producer Of Digital Educational Curriculum Tools Introduces BOOKR CLASS Multimedia App That Combines Animation, Music, Games, Renowned Children's Books And Storytelling To Immerse Children K-8 In The English Language

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Global digital curriculum producer-distributor has launched its next generation English as A Second Language (ESL) digital app in the US in time for the fall 2021 school year, it was announced by Dorka Horvath, Chief Executive Officer of the Budapest-based ed-tech. BOOKR Class features advanced multimedia content produced fully in-house that combines original animation, music, interactive games, storytelling, animated flash cards with 4,000 words and a vast library of children's books from prestigious publishers including Oxford University Press, Albert Whitman & Company and Blue Apple Publishing to deliver a first-of-its-kind ESL tool for both classroom and home use.

Organized in multiple levels that specifically address all age groups from kindergarten through eighth grade, BOOKR Class utilizes Accidental Learning as a basis for its comprehensive approach to teaching English. A burgeoning new category of instruction, Accidental Learning occurs when the student is immersed in a range of activities and experiences outside of the scope of traditional instruction that leads to learning. BOOKR Class promotes learning English vocabulary and structure as a by-product of enjoying the app's diverse interactive elements. To continuously measure each child's reading ability, BOOKr Class employs Lexile® Framework for Reading learning measurement technology. The app is also breaking new ground with its inclusion of flash cards powered by AI-based speech analysis that enables kids to practice pronunciation and receive instant feedback.

For the classroom, BOOKR Class provides teachers with a complete Teacher's Dashboard that can monitor progress and help design custom sessions. Designed for total flexibility, BOOKR Class presents more than 100 lesson plans, activity tips, printables and a corresponding search engine providing teachers with instant access to the most thematically appropriate supplementary lessons for their class.

BOOKR Class enters the US following its meteoric rise across Europe and the Middle East, where - only two years since its international introduction - more than 20,000 teachers in over 3,000 schools are employing the app as part of their everyday ESL curriculum. Prior to its official US launch, BOOKR Class was field tested by BOOKR Kids including grade schools in Washington DC, Minneapolis and Las Vegas.

Contributing toward the development of BOOKR Class is an advisory group of eminent child education experts, like psychologists, children's literature experts, academics, ESL teachers and gamification experts.

"The impact of new technological mediums on young students is indisputable. As a result, it has become imperative that educators make full use of today's mediums to engage and encourage growing children. BOOKR Class is designed to meet 21st Century educational strategies promoted by top child development experts and educational leaders through an unprecedented combination of multimedia features designed to supplement traditional lessons," said Horvath.

BOOKR Kids is also making BOOKR Class available for use in the home as a parent-child interactive learning tool. The app is available to families through a nominal subscription plan of only $4.00 dollars per month or $35 dollars per year. "BOOKR Class takes ESL training to whole new levels and offers an extraordinary opportunity for parents and children to share in the journey of learning and discovery," said Horvath.

About BOOKR Kids:

Launched in Budapest in 2015 by co-founders Dorka Horvath and Dani Karanyi, BOOKR Kids creates a wide array of interactive eBooks aimed at enhancing the literacy, social and cognitive skills of growing children. The ed-tech company is fast becoming globally recognized for its innovative application of animation, narration, text highlighting and games to immerse young students in a world of fun, adventure and discovery to help develop literacy skills and instill a love for reading. In addition to developing its own original award-winning digital learning tools for the classroom, BOOKR Kids has emerged as a top global creative production resource for book publishers and educational companies seeking to create their own digital curriculum materials, from apps to full-scale digital learning platforms. BOOKR Kids is also responsible for the BOOKR Class Digital Textbook, a breakthrough educational tool that delivers a comprehensive multimedia approach to English As A Second Language (ESL) instruction.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

US: +1 (818) 222-4000

steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/654449/BOOKR-Kids-Releases-BOOKR-CLASS-Next-Generation-ESL-Learning-App-for-Classrooms-and-Families