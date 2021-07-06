Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the fully operational Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") from Transport Canada ("TC") for the Star-A.D.S system on an Airbus A320-200 aircraft type.

Amir Bhatti, CEO of the Company states, "This is again a testimony that Star has the in-house design capabilities to get approval on an STC from TC and other airworthiness regulators at a fraction of the cost. The approval of this STC also widens the marketability of the Star-A.D.S system to any A320-200 aircraft."

Certain statements contained in this Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "expected", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management or board are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are real and substantial but cannot be defined or measured in any meaningful way at this time. Many other factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact

Mr. Amir Bhatti, CEO at 1-416-252-2889 #230 or amir.bhatti@star-navigation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89560