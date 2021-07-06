Montréal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) ("Elixxer" or the "Company) announces that it intends to file with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") a Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB"), the Company proposes to purchase for cancellation up to an aggregate of 56,050,801 of its issued and outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the Company's current issued and outstanding common shares. The implementation of the NCIB remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The NCIB will commence three trading days following receipt of TSXV approval and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) the date that is 12 months following commencement of the NCIB, (ii) the date on which the Company acquires the maximum number of common shares permitted under the NCIB, or (iii) the date upon which the Company provides written notice of termination of the NCIB to the TSXV.

The Company intends to engage Integral Wealth Securities Inc. as its broker for the NCIB. The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSXV, and purchases of common shares will be made in accordance with the applicable policies of the TSXV at the prevailing market price of such common shares at the time of purchase. All common shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled. As of the date hereof, the Company has 1,121,016,031 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company may not purchase more than 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares during any 30-day period, which as of the date hereof represented 22,420,320 common shares.

The Company is implementing the NCIB because it believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and its future prospects. Accordingly, the Company believes purchasing its common shares will be in the interest of the Company and represents an opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

To the Company's knowledge, none of the officers, directors or insiders of the Company, or any associate of such person, or any associate of affiliate of the Company, has any present intention to sell any securities to the Company pursuant to the NCIB. The Company has not previously purchased for cancellation any of its outstanding common shares.

About Elixxer Ltd. (www.Elixxer.com)

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

Through its partners, Elixxer presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

For further information please contact:

Ferras Zalt, Chairman and Interim CEO: +44 20 7409 6680; ferras@elixxer.com

