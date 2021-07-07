Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (CSE: VOY) ("Voyageur" or the "Company") announced today the retirement of Stephen L. Masson, P.Geo. M.Sc. as the VP Exploration of the Company. Mr. Masson has also resigned from the board of directors of the Company.

Brian Howlett, the President and CEO of Voyageur, commented: "Mr. Masson, the founder of Copper Reef Mining Corporation, which was renamed Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp., was instrumental in amassing our current suite of exploration projects and a valuable package of royalties in the Flin Flon camp in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The most notable royalty that the Company owns is a $0.75 per tonne of ore mined on the McIlvenna deposit which is being developed by Foran Mining Corp. Stephen will be retained as a consultant to the Company. On behalf of the Board of Voyageur we wish Stephen the best in his future endeavours."

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, all of which are 100 percent owned with no option payments or work commitments to a third party. The Company also owns a package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Brian Howlett

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: 1-647-227-3035

Email: bhowlett@voyageurexplorers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89583