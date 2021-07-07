Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Biotech-Bombe" des Jahres! Innocan schürt die Hoffnung auf Durchbruch bei Alzheimer, Epilepsie oder MS?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Tradegate
06.07.21
21:54 Uhr
0,380 Euro
-0,006
-1,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3620,38006.07.
0,3650,38006.07.
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2021 | 06:32
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sebastian Brunner Communications: Insolvency Administrator Dr Michael Jaffé: Further Successful Sale in Asia - Nium Acquires Wirecard Subsidiary in India

MUNICH and ASCHHEIM, GERMANY / BANGALORE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / The insolvency administrator of Wirecard Sales International Holding GmbH, Rechtsanwalt Dr Michael Jaffé, has successfully sold another Asian entity.

Following an international bidding process, the Indian subsidiary Wirecard Forex India Private Limited has been sold to NIUM Pte. Ltd., a global payment service provider, specializing in the field of cross-border transfers and card issuance.

Wirecard Forex India Private Limited is a foreign currency exchange, pre-paid card and remittance service provider in India licensed by the Reserve Bank of India as Authorized Category II Money Exchange Dealer. The Company and its nearly 190 employees provides the Indian market with foreign currency exchange and money remittance services. The transaction is still subject to certain conditions, in particular, approval by the local banking control authority.

"Despite the pandemic's negative effects, including the hard-lock downs in India, we have been able to secure a going concern of Wirecard Forex India's business and successfully conduct a sales process in the best interest of the creditors." summarized insolvency administrator Dr Michael Jaffé today.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions:

Media contact for the insolvency administrator:
Sebastian Brunner
Tel.: +49175/5604673

E-Mail: sebastian.brunner@brunner-communications.de

SOURCE: Sebastian Brunner Communications



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654515/Insolvency-Administrator-Dr-Michael-Jaff-Further-Successful-Sale-in-Asia--Nium-Acquires-Wirecard-Subsidiary-in-India

WIRECARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.