Ananda Developments Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

7 July 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ananda announces that Notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting for 2.00 p.m. on 30 July 2021 has been sent to shareholders in the Company.

The Company's preference had been to welcome shareholders in person to the Annual General Meeting, particularly given the constraints faced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, at present, due to the UK government guidelines, Ananda is proposing to hold the Annual General Meeting at Headspace Marylebone, Kenrick Place, 3-6, London, W1U 6HD with the minimum attendance required to form a quorum. Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting in person but can be represented by the Chair of the meeting acting as their proxy.

Given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, should circumstances change before the time of the Annual General Meeting, the Company wants to ensure that it is able to adapt arrangements and to welcome shareholders to the Annual General Meeting, within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines. Should it become possible to do so, the Company will issue a further communication via a Regulatory Information Service. As such, the Company strongly recommends shareholders to monitor such communications, which can also be found on Ananda's website at: www.anandadevelopments.com/announcements/.

Shareholders should email any questions they have or would normally raise during the course of the AGM to ir@anandadevelopments.com. Shareholders are requested to submit any questions that they may have, in good time, ahead of the meeting.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7463 686 497

ir@anandadevelopments.com PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.