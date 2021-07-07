POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM

7 July 2021

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company seeking to commercialise hydrogen production from non-recyclable waste plastic, announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders. The Company's AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 29 July 2021 at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG. A copy of the Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website at www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

The UK Government currently intends to lift restrictions on social gatherings on 19 July 2021 which will mean that Shareholders may attend the AGM if they wish to do so. As the situation and resulting government guidance has the ability to change rapidly, Shareholders should note that changes may need to be put in place at short notice in relation to the AGM. Updates on the status of the AGM and any changes to the proceedings of the meeting will be notified by announcement through a regulatory information service.

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce/ Lydia Zychowska Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050 Andrew Thacker SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)

Becca Smith

Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk