Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 08:41
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Copyright Agent A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen July 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
Copyright Agent share (short name: COPY) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. Copyright Agent belongs to the Industrial Goods &
Services sector and is the 17th company which will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 119th company on the Nasdaq Nordic
Market*. 

Copyright Agent was founded in 2016 with a mission to protect original content
from photographers and journalists. To accomplish this mission, Copyright Agent
has developed a cloud-based technology that provides full transparency over
digital assets such as images and text on the Internet. Thus, Copyright Agent
helps image agencies and rights holders receive compensation from companies
that use content on the Internet without the use of a license. 

"I am proud and grateful for the trust and interest shown in Copyright Agent
from the many new shareholders, employees, our board and our existing
investors", says Henrik Eggert CEO Copyright Agent. "We now share the
deep-rooted purpose of Copyright Agent, safeguarding and saluting originality,
with a total of 786 new shareholders. Together with them, we will keep pushing
our purpose into the world, and continue to secure respect and rights for the
people - writers, photographers, and creators of all kinds - who have the
talent and courage to be original. The listing strongly supports our growth
plan and enables us to strengthen our offering and reach into new markets;
ultimately allowing us to safeguard as many creators as possible, across as
many markets as possible. Thank you to everyone on the Copyright Agent team for
making this next step possible. We look forward to being a listed company at
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

"We are proud to welcome Copyright Agent to the Nasdaq First North Growth
Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Copyright
Agent is among the impressive number of smaller Danish companies, with great
ambitions, who have chosen to go public before the summer and is, as the 14th
listing on the growth exchange, another proof that Nasdaq First North Growth
Market is an attractive platform for growth companies. It is fantastic to
experience the support among investors to invest in startup companies, which in
the long run will be the next generation of large companies on the Danish
business scene." 

Copyright Agent has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communication Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.