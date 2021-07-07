Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes Copyright Agent A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen July 7, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the Copyright Agent share (short name: COPY) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Copyright Agent belongs to the Industrial Goods & Services sector and is the 17th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is the 119th company on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. Copyright Agent was founded in 2016 with a mission to protect original content from photographers and journalists. To accomplish this mission, Copyright Agent has developed a cloud-based technology that provides full transparency over digital assets such as images and text on the Internet. Thus, Copyright Agent helps image agencies and rights holders receive compensation from companies that use content on the Internet without the use of a license. "I am proud and grateful for the trust and interest shown in Copyright Agent from the many new shareholders, employees, our board and our existing investors", says Henrik Eggert CEO Copyright Agent. "We now share the deep-rooted purpose of Copyright Agent, safeguarding and saluting originality, with a total of 786 new shareholders. Together with them, we will keep pushing our purpose into the world, and continue to secure respect and rights for the people - writers, photographers, and creators of all kinds - who have the talent and courage to be original. The listing strongly supports our growth plan and enables us to strengthen our offering and reach into new markets; ultimately allowing us to safeguard as many creators as possible, across as many markets as possible. Thank you to everyone on the Copyright Agent team for making this next step possible. We look forward to being a listed company at Nasdaq First North Growth Market. "We are proud to welcome Copyright Agent to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "Copyright Agent is among the impressive number of smaller Danish companies, with great ambitions, who have chosen to go public before the summer and is, as the 14th listing on the growth exchange, another proof that Nasdaq First North Growth Market is an attractive platform for growth companies. It is fantastic to experience the support among investors to invest in startup companies, which in the long run will be the next generation of large companies on the Danish business scene." Copyright Agent has appointed Norden CEF as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communication Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com