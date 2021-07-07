Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
WKN: A2PHEZ ISIN: SE0012558617 
07.07.21
08:04 Uhr
1,344 Euro
-0,042
-3,03 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2021 | 08:41
Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development sells its holding in Lipidor AB and receives a net of SEK 4 million

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - July 7, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that the company has sold its entire holding in the listed portfolio company Lipidor AB. In total, the transaction covers 0.95 percent of all outstanding shares in Lipidor and brings in net approximately SEK 4 million to Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development has since 2009 been a part-owner of Lipidor, a company that develops drugs for the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment

  • KD PR Lipidor exit 2021-07-07 eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/26bc6f43-3920-4f90-b130-8e386ad25c6e)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
