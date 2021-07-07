Implantica announces that another prominent anti-reflux center has started operating with implantable medical device RefluxStop'

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that Klinikum Friedrichshafen in Germany, one of the largest anti-reflux centers, has begun implementing RefluxStop. The hospital has successfully completed several surgeries with RefluxStop performed by Prof. Dr. med. Lehmann and his team.

"We welcome the adoption of the RefluxStop surgical procedure by another prominent anti-reflux center and renowned surgeon in Germany, and we look forward to working together with Prof. Dr. med. Lehmann. We anticipate more and more centers to begin with RefluxStop as the effects of COVID-19 ease," said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

