Clio Introduces Legal Client Intake and Client Relationship Management Solution to the UK and Ireland

Clio Grow will enable law firms in the UK and Ireland to deliver a more efficient and client-centred experience by automating the client intake process

Dublin, Ireland, July 07, 2021, the world's leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, announces the UK and Irish release of Clio Grow, the legal client intake and client relationship management solution already used by thousands of legal professionals worldwide. As the legal landscape continues to change in response to remote work, an increasing number of legal clients expect to find, contact, and interact with a lawyer online. The addition of Clio Grow in the UK and Ireland will empower legal professionals to meet this changing demand and balance meaningful client touch points throughout the entire client journey.

Since 2015, lawyers in the UK and Ireland have relied on Clio Manage-the world's leading legal practice management software-to manage clients, organise matters, automate tasks, and to simplify time recording and billing processes. When combined, Clio Manage and Clio Grow form the Clio Suite, the legal industry's first and only end-to-end software solution focused on enhancing the client experience.

"The introduction of Clio Grow to the UK and Irish markets is part of our commitment to ensuring that legal professionals around the world are equipped with the tools they need to be both cloud-based and client-centred," said Colin Bohanna, Clio General Manager for the UK and Ireland. "By continuously improving our offering to the legal profession, we're helping firms remain consistently and predictably profitable while also making it easier for those in search of legal representation to connect with a lawyer anywhere, anytime."

Firms using client intake and relationship management software are creating more manageable, effective, and profitable processes while also delivering the seamless, online and client-centred experiences prospective clients were looking for in their search for a lawyer. As highlighted in Clio's annual Legal Trends Report, law firms using client intake and relationship management software saw as much as 20% more cases and 9% more revenue in 2020-earning an equivalent of £28,000 (€33,000) more per lawyer.*

To help law firms achieve better business performance, client intake and CRM software has been designed to improve client experiences by:

Enabling online bookings directly from Google search results

Capturing matter and client information quickly with online intake forms

Reducing meeting no-shows with automated appointment reminders

Helping monitor prospective client pipelines to ensure timely follow-ups

UK solicitor Sarah Khan-Bashir MBE, founder of SKB Law, which has Yorkshire and London offices, sees clear value in what this type of solution has to offer. With a focus on family law and providing legal advice at an affordable cost, efficient time management and easier client contacts are paramount to SKB Law.

"My priority is making sure every client feels valued. As a busy sole practitioner, I'm constantly juggling a lot of tasks and time-sensitive matters, so finding a way to streamline our client intake process and being able to automate administrative follow-up frees me up to do the work that really matters for my clients. Importantly, it makes the process easier and more efficient for our clients, saving them time or resources. Clio Grow is game changing for SKB Law."

Clio is building on the momentum from its recent rise to unicorn statusand the tectonic shift towards cloud-based technology to address the needs of the global legal community. Today's announcement signals another step in Clio's increased global expansion as it continues to build the first legal operating system on the market. As a leader in the legaltech market, Clio is shaping the future of the industry, enabling legal professionals to deliver meaningful work to their clients throughout their entire legal journey.

For more information about Clio Grow and its feature offerings, visit clio.com/uk/grow.

###

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centred legal technology. Clio has become a company to watch on a global scale after securing a CA$6M Series B investment in 2012 by German-based Acton Capital, a CA$20M Series C investment in 2014 by Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the largest investments in legaltech and Canadian history in 2019 with a US$250M Series D funding round led by TCV and JMI Equity. In 2021, Clio made history again by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn globally with a US$110M Series E investment led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity. Learn more at clio.com/uk.

*£28,000 (€33,000) calculated based on estimated revenues per lawyer in US dollars for American law firms.