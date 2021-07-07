- (PLX AI) - BMW sales 39.1 percent higher year-on-year
- • BMW says on course for solid, profitable sales growth in 2021
- • 1,339,080 vehicles sold in first six months
- • Sales up +7.1 percent from pre-crisis year 2019
- • Sales increase for all brands and regions
- • Deliveries of electrified vehicles more than doubled (153,267 vehicles, +148.5%)
- • Says semiconductor situation remains difficult, cannot rule out the possibility of this impacting sales during the rest of the year
