NeutriSci International Inc: Neutrisci Provides Update on Tabletz and Previously Announced Project Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to provide an update on previously announced projects.

Biople: Biople's trusted reputation amongst consumers has made it the #1 retailer of high-end, quality CBD and CBD related products in Japan. Biople, by CosmeKitchen (biople.jp) has 22 locations in Kanto, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku/Shikoku, Kyushu-Okinawa; specializing in a line of organic cosmetics, beauty products, fashion accessories, mail-order business and organic food sales.

In the short period of time that the brand has been for sale on the Biople shelves, sales of the Tabletz Brand have been brisk, extremely positive, and well received by Biople's consumers. The Company looks forward to the next phase of sales and development of the Tabletz brand.

Pacwest Manufacturing Project Update: The dielines for packaging have been received by NeutriSci's manufacturing partner, Pacwest, from their customer. Information for the packaging is being finalized and will be sent to the packaging manufacturers for production. The use of the Company's IP and technology to assist with the production is planned to begin in the coming weeks. Discussions around potential future projects with Pacwest involve several possible scenarios such as sales of ingredients, use of technology and access to the Company's packaging infrastructure. Financial terms of production agreements with its partners range from royalty percentages to revenue from ingredients sales and packaging. Each potential project will yield one or more of these revenue streams. Discussions around the mix of products includes several different SKUs.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "We continue to build out our B2B partnerships and to create scenarios where our technology, IP and infrastructure can be maximized by B2B partners. Revenue streams from each of the opportunities we are building are different depending on the project we assist with. The Tabletz product has been very well received. We are excited by how well sales are going. While still early, this leading indicator is validating our expectations. We look forward to see the Tabletz brand become one of the bestselling CBD products in Japan."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

