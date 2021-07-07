Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 09:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Mini OMXS30 Futures - Introduction of additional series (suspended for trading) (126/21)

As of July 12, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce additional
series of the Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. Please note that the additional
series initially are for reference data purpose only and for that reason they
will not be admitted to trading (i.e. they will be suspended for trading) until
the respective series normally would have been admitted and available for
trading with a term of 3 months, in accordance with the Quotation List. 

The following series will be introduced and initially suspended for trading:

S30MIN1K (expiry Nov 2021)

S30MIN1L (expiry Dec 2021)

S30MIN2A (expiry Jan 2022)

S30MIN2B (expiry Feb 2022)

S30MIN2C (expiry Mar 2022)

S30MIN2D (expiry Apr 2022)

S30MIN2E (expiry May 2022)

S30MIN2F (expiry June 2022)

S30MIN2G (expiry July 2022)

S30MIN2H (expiry Aug 2022)

S30MIN2I (expiry Sept 2022)

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1005271
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
