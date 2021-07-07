Pampa Metals Corp.: Pampa Metals Completes 4 Holes at Redondo Veronica Prepares Drill Targets for Its Cerro Buenos Aires Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to report that it has now completed 1500 meters of drilling at its Redondo Veronica project with 4 holes completed to date and drilling of a fifth ongoing. At least one additional hole is planned and should be completed in 7 to 10 days.

The Company is also pleased to report that after careful interpretations of data from its Cerro Buenos Aires project, and in particular the Cerro Chiquitin target in the north of the project area, the Company is finalising its drilling plans in preparation for the arrival of a drill rig to the project site later this month.

Results from the gradient array IP survey (see news release dated May 12, 2021) at Cerro Buenos Aires were received and processed and are being incorporated into the interpretations and drill plans. Of particular interest are two principal anomalous areas, both of which are potential drill targets:

A "donut"-shaped IP chargeability anomaly, some 1.5 km to 2.0 km in diameter, to the north of Cerro Chiquitin, in an area obscured by post-mineral gravel cover. The outer chargeability ring may be related to a pyritic halo to a central porphyry-related system.

An approximately N-S trending chargeability anomaly more than 2 km long and up to 1 km wide, to the south of Cerro Chiquitin, also in an area obscured by post-mineral gravel cover. This anomaly is open to the south towards the epithermal alteration zone outcropping at Cerro Intermedio on the Company's property.

Additionally, a pronounced approximately N-S oriented resistivity anomaly extends to the north of Cerro Chiquitin, and is partially coincident with the core of the "donut" chargeability anomaly. The anomaly is made of two sub-parallel branches at its northern and southern ends, one of which is the vicinity of Cerro Chiquitin. The resistivity signature from the gradient array IP corresponds in part to the resistivity signature obtained from previously available Heli-borne TEM (time-domain electro-magnetic) data at a modelled depth of about 150m.

The relatively small Cerro Chiquitín outcrop (+/- 500m across) exposes portions of a tourmaline breccia body as well as a diorite porphyry complex. The tourmaline breccia shows weak phyllic alteration with some porphyry-style D-type quartz veinlets, and a fine-grained diorite has sub-parallel porphyry-style A-type quartz veinlets on its eastern flank, both of which are interpreted to indicate that a porphyry-related system is located in the vicinity. The results from the gradient array IP together with existing Heli-borne TEM and magnetics data, and surface soil geochemical data, are supportive of this interpretation.

As part of the data integration underway, the historic Heli-borne magnetics data from the project is being re-processed by the Company's geophysical contractors to produce improved products to assist in the interpretation process.

About Cerro Buenos Aires

Cerro Buenos Aires is a 7,600-hectare property prospective for porphyry copper (+/- gold +/- moly) and possibly epithermal gold-silver deposits, located in the heart of the Paleocene mineral belt of northern Chile. The Paleocene belt (also known as the Central Depression) is host to important copper and several gold-silver deposits and mines. The property is located along a prolific segment of the prospective belt, along trend from important copper mines such as Spence (BHP), Sierra Gorda (KGHM and Sumitomo), and Lomas Bayas (Glencore), and immediately southwest of the El Peñon gold-silver mining district (Yamana Gold).

Hydrothermal alteration typical of the epithermal / porphyry transition extends over approximately 12 Km north-south centred on 3 principal outcrops, with the largest at Cerro Buenos Aires hill to the south being the least exhumed, and the smallest at Cerro Chiquitín to the north representing a porphyry-type level of exposure. Extensive post-mineral covered "pampas" surround the outcrops, where geophysical exploration is the prime exploration tool prior to drill testing. Several IP chargeability, resistivity, and magnetic anomalies of potential interest for exploration extend under the large pampas.

The project has excellent access and infrastructure, being located directly alongside the Pan American Highway of northern Chile, and with the main north-south high-tension power line of the Chilean interconnected system running alongside the highway. The project is also located just 80 Km in a straight line from the coast.

Note: The reader is cautioned that the Cerro Buenos Aires Project is an early-stage exploration property and reference to existing mines and deposits, or mineralization hosted on adjacent and nearby properties, is not necessarily indicative of any mineralization hosted on the Cerro Buenos Aires Project.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G, Geologist and a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego is a consultant to the Company.

