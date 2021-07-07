- (PLX AI) - Hochtief says Ventia awarded facilities management contract by South Australian Government.
- • Hochtief says contract will generate revenue of approximately $300 million per annum over an initial term of five years and seven months
- • There is the potential for three two-year extensions
- • Transition activities for the contract will begin in July and operations will commence in December 2021
- • CIMIC holds a 47% interest in Ventia
HOCHTIEF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de