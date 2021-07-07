Globalization Partners Positions Phenom to Continue Hiring Worldwide amid Rapid Growth

LONDON and GALWAY, Ireland, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes via its SaaS global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, announced today that Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), has chosen its solution to assist in breaking barriers to hiring talent.

Phenom has significantly expanded its global footprint over the last few years. The opening of its European headquarters in Rotterdam - followed by two acquisitions in Amsterdam and Munich - have underscored the company's hiring focus in EMEA.

"As Phenom quickly established our presence in new markets, we wanted to retain talented employees based in countries where we don't yet have an entity. Globalization Partners' solution enabled us to compliantly and efficiently onboard staff," saidPhenom Head of People EMEA, Joyce Cornelissen.

Cornelissen's top priority was to ensure new employees had a seamless, transparent experience. "Globalization Partners helped us transition talent quickly. Given the circumstances, many employees would have complex, time-sensitive questions, and we could always answer them promptly," continued Cornelissen.

"Phenom places great emphasis on positive employee experiences. Our fully compliant SaaS global Employer of Record platform gives them a solid foundation for strategic long-term growth that ensures a transparent locally compliant experience for their talent," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners.

About Globalization Partners

We simplify global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, without setting up subsidiaries - via our legally compliant SaaS Employer of Record platform, AI-powered guided user experience, and world-class customer support team.

Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom with over 1000 employees. For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

