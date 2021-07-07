Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has chosen Exus to manage the 700 MW Travers Solar Project.With the 700 MW Travers Solar Project expected to enter operation towards the end of next year, project backer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has appointed Madrid-based asset management company Exus Management Partners to manage its first renewables facility in Canada. The Danish renewables investor - which is more well known for wind power projects and lists pension fund PensionDanmark as a major backer - opted for Exus to oversee the project, which will be constructed in Vulcan County, Alberta. ...

