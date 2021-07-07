Applied Systems: Rigby Financial Selects Applied Epic to Drive Business Growth

Independent insurance broker selects world's most widely used broker management system to automate operations and eTrading

University Park, July 07, 2021today announced that Rigby Financial has chosen Applied Epic to support its growth strategy. The broker will tap into the out-of-the-box broker management platform to automate daily workflows and eTrading with insurers to increase staff efficiency and enable the business to scale. Rigby Financial will also integrate customer self-service software and mobile technology to create differentiated digital experiences for its staff and customers.

"The technology landscape is evolving so quickly, so it was important for us to have a broker management system that is flexible and stays ahead of the pace of change," said Andrew Rigby, director, Rigby Financial. "Applied Epic gives us the automation to reduce manual administrative tasks and create frictionless, digital experiences for our customers and staff that support our growth goals."

Applied Epic is a foundational management platform and insurer connectivity solution that is hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform has the ability to integrate both Applied and 3rd party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

"A typical concern we hear from brokers is that they are bogged down with manual tasks that keep them from their true purpose of being insurance experts," said Dave Chapman, sales director, Applied Systems. "Rigby Insurance will use Applied Epic and its integrated customer service technologies to automate traditionally manual workflows so they can spend their time servicing customers and focusing on revenue-generating activities."

