Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870557 ISIN: FI0009000251 Ticker-Symbol: SOMB 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
08:01 Uhr
1,356 Euro
-0,050
-3,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STOCKMANN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STOCKMANN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 10:53
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: BOND ISSUED BY STOCKMANN PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 JULY 2021 BONDS

BOND ISSUED BY STOCKMANN PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

Stockmann Plc published on 9 February, 2021 a Stock Exchange Release where it
announced that "Helsinki District Court has approved Stockmann plc's
restructuring programme". 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the bond issued by Stockmann Plc (STCJ001026) to the
Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of
Other Instruments (rule 6.1.1 article f). 

Rules of the Exchange for Issuers of Other Instruments rule 6.1.1 article f:
"there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial
position". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
STOCKMANN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.