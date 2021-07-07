Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (394/21)

As from July 8, 2021, the market segment for the instrument specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Symbol Current Market Segment New Market segment ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL08F726 MINILMOAVA001 STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend ME/238 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.