Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (394/21)

As from July 8, 2021, the market segment for the instrument specified below
will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN code
will remain unchanged. 

ISIN     Symbol     Current Market Segment New Market segment    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BL08F726 MINILMOAVA001 STO Warrants/186    STO Warrants Extend ME/238
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
