Digital consulting company ADROSONIC has added to its fire power by appointing Mr Phillip Burgess as head of digital assurance services (DAS). Burgess, who brings with him a vast 26 years' experience in quality assurance from an array of fields, would be based in ADROSONIC's London office.

Burgess will be playing the role of Program Test Manager for one of ADROSONIC's esteemed customers, providing leadership and governance on ongoing quality assurance program. He will be responsible for standardising and optimising quality assurance strategy, processes, KPI's and Quality Metrics across programme projects and will be working closely with business stakeholders and product owners to drive the improvements within ongoing transformation programs.

Welcoming Mr Burgess on board,ADROSONIC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ms Sonalsaid: "The appointment of Phillip is a great addition to our client delivery team. His vast range of experience will strengthen our Quality assurance practice and processes."

"He will be working closely with business stakeholders and product owners to drive the improvements and add value in delivery," Ms Sonal added.

"I'm delighted to be joining ADROSONIC and helping their clients improve their IT Service Delivery functions through robust and high quality digital assurance services. This is an exciting opportunity to join a rapidly scaling international consultancy firm. I'm looking forward to playing a key role in the journey," said Mr Burgess on his appointment.

During his 26 years' professional journey, Burgess has been associated with many renowned companies besides working as an independent consultant for a fair amount of time. Some of his noted workplaces in the past are: Allianz Global Corporate Specialty, QBE, Ten10, Christie's and Markel International.

ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused Digital consulting firm empowering organisations with a complete framework of IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK, LATAM and the USA. Possessing competencies in the fields of Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, Digital Quality Assurance and Software Testing, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations.

