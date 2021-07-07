Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Begins Diamond Drilling at the Goldrange Project to Test the Cloud Drifter Trend

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Goldrange Project, located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia. The maiden diamond drill program will consist of approximately 5,000 meters over ~15 holes. Diamond drilling will test the Cloud Drifter Trend which is defined by a 3 km long gold-in-soil anomaly including 50 samples over 1 g/t Au and rock samples grading up to 128.9 g/t Au.

The previously announced induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey at the Goldrange Project is currently underway and surveying to date has highlighted several chargeability and resistivity anomalies throughout the trend. Incoming IP geophysical data is being used for drill targeting and the final results of this survey will be communicated to the market once the survey and analysis is completed.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher states "We are thrilled to begin drill testing this exciting epizonal gold target. Since beginning our 2021 field program at the Goldrange Project in early May, we have made significant progress on our regional programs in addition to completing initial drill pad construction and IP geophysical surveying at the Cloud Drifter Trend. Initial IP geophysical data has highlighted several chargeability anomalies coincident with mapped zones of quartz-sulfide vein swarms and high tenor gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies. This provides additional confidence in our drill targeting within the prospective Cloud Drifter Trend."

The Goldrange Project covers a significant deformation zone with numerous precious metal veins across the project. Mineralization at Goldrange occurs within the orogenic Yalakom Gold Belt, which is host to the Bridge River District that includes the past producing Bralorne Mine. Several areas of historical hand mining are located within the project and date back to the 1930s.

Initial work completed by Kingfisher in 2020 included infill and confirmation soil sampling within the Cloud Drifter Trend. The 2020 survey (see March 31, 2021 release) outlined a 3 km-long gold-in-soil anomaly with 134 samples over 0.5 g/t Au and 50 samples over 1 g/t Au with a highlight of 22.08 g/t Au. Rock sampling returned highly anomalous gold grades with 312 samples (see April 14, 2021 release) averaging 6.26 g/t Au and a highlight of 128.9 g/t Au. Backpack drilling within the Cloud Drifter Trend included highlights of 6.9 m of 10.84 g/t Au (BP-ST-20-01) (see April 21, 2021 release) and 8.3 m of 0.97 g/t Au (BP-CD-20-02) separated by ~750 m. Plan view maps of the initial planned drill holes at the Cloud Drifter Trend are outlined in figures 1 and 2 below.

Figure 1: Cloud Drifter Trend: Initial Planned Diamond Drill Holes

Figure 2: Cloud Drifter Zone: Initial Planned Diamond Drill Holes

Geological mapping by VP-Exploration Gayle Febbo, outlined a robust structurally hosted vein system with multiple styles and phases of quartz-sulfide mineralization within sedimentary, volcanic, and intrusive rocks (figure 3). Additionally, Kingfisher completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over the Cloud Drifter Trend. Prior to the 2021 field season, the Company prepared a 3D geological and structural model for the Cloud Drifter Trend.

Figure 3: Cloud Drifter Zone Geology: Initial Planned Diamond Drill Holes

The 2021 diamond drill program is guided by detailed surface geochemical and structural data collected in 2020 in addition to the ongoing IP geophysical survey. Initial drilling is focused on a ~500 m segment of the Cloud Drifter Trend, within the Cloud Drifter Zone, and is defined by the best bedrock exposure and geological confidence. Initial results from the IP geophysical survey indicate the presence of strong chargeability anomalies associated with high-tenor soil geochemical anomalies, strongly anomalous rock chip samples, and mapped mineralization at surface.

A more detailed explanation of the planned initial drill holes at the Cloud Drifter Trend, including geological and geophysical cross sections can be found on Kingfisher's website: Drill Target Presentation.

Additionally, Dustin Perry, CEO and Gayle Febbo, VP-Ex discuss the planned program in video format on Kingfisher's YouTube channel: Goldrange: Maiden Drill Program Target Selection.

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry, P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 78,335,301 shares outstanding.

