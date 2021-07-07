DJ Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors 07-Jul-2021 / 12:04 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors Moscow, Russia - 7 July 2021 - Management Company Metalloinvest LLC has elected a new Board of Directors, following a decision of one of its members. Maxim Poletaev was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time. Following a decision of the Board of Directors, he is appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Maxim Poletaev replaces Non-Executive Director Gleb Kostikov. Otherwise, the composition of the Board of Directors remained unchanged. Maxim Poletaev holds the position of First Deputy Managing Director - Executive Director of USM. He also chairs the Board of Directors of Fortenova Group (Croatia) and is on the Board of Directors of Nornickel. The Board of Directors of Management Company Metalloinvest has 10 members, including three independent directors: * Ivan Streshinsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors * Vakhtang Kocharov, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Director * Nazim Efendiev, Chief Executive Officer * Irina Lupicheva, Non-Executive Director * Pavel Mitrofanov, Non-Executive Director * Maxim Poletaev, Non-Executive Director * Uluç Ergin, Non-Executive Director * Galina Aglyamova, Independent Director * Valery Kazikaev, Independent Director * Dmitry Tarasov, Independent Director The Board of Directors also approved the composition of committees and elected their chairs. Audit Committee: * Galina Aglyamova (Chair) * Irina Lupicheva * Pavel Mitrofanov Finance, Budget and Strategy Committee: * Pavel Mitrofanov (Chair) * Galina Aglyamova * Nazim Efendiev * Valery Kazikaev * Dmitry Tarasov Remuneration Committee: * Maxim Poletaev (Chair) * Ivan Streshinsky * Dmitry Tarasov # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 115896 EQS News ID: 1216230 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216230&application_name=news

