Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.07.2021 | 11:37
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors

DJ Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors 

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) 
Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors 
07-Jul-2021 / 12:04 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Metalloinvest announces election of a new Board of Directors 
Moscow, Russia - 7 July 2021 - Management Company Metalloinvest LLC has elected a new Board of Directors, following a 
decision of one of its members. 
Maxim Poletaev was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time. Following a decision of the Board of 
Directors, he is appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee. 
Maxim Poletaev replaces Non-Executive Director Gleb Kostikov. Otherwise, the composition of the Board of Directors 
remained unchanged. 
Maxim Poletaev holds the position of First Deputy Managing Director - Executive Director of USM. He also chairs the 
Board of Directors of Fortenova Group (Croatia) and is on the Board of Directors of Nornickel. 
The Board of Directors of Management Company Metalloinvest has 10 members, including three independent directors: 
* Ivan Streshinsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors 
* Vakhtang Kocharov, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive Director 
* Nazim Efendiev, Chief Executive Officer 
* Irina Lupicheva, Non-Executive Director 
* Pavel Mitrofanov, Non-Executive Director 
* Maxim Poletaev, Non-Executive Director 
* Uluç Ergin, Non-Executive Director 
* Galina Aglyamova, Independent Director 
* Valery Kazikaev, Independent Director 
* Dmitry Tarasov, Independent Director 
The Board of Directors also approved the composition of committees and elected their chairs. 
Audit Committee: 
* Galina Aglyamova (Chair) 
* Irina Lupicheva 
* Pavel Mitrofanov 
Finance, Budget and Strategy Committee: 
* Pavel Mitrofanov (Chair) 
* Galina Aglyamova 
* Nazim Efendiev 
* Valery Kazikaev 
* Dmitry Tarasov 
Remuneration Committee: 
* Maxim Poletaev (Chair) 
* Ivan Streshinsky 
* Dmitry Tarasov 
# # # # 
 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinvest.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  115896 
EQS News ID:  1216230 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216230&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2021 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

METALLOINVEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.