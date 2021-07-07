Altada Technology Solutions ("Altada"), a global provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions that enhance automation and data-driven decision-making, announced today that Máire P. Walsh has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer ("CCO"). Máire will lead the company's commercial strategy which will further enable Altada to deliver value and build business relationships across multiple sectors from the company's San Francisco office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005233/en/

Máire P. Walsh, Altada Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to welcome Máire to our diverse and global team as we continue to unlock the true potential of AI and develop cutting-edge solutions which change our world for the better," said Allan Beechinor, Altada Co-Founder and CEO. "Máire is a leader in global strategic growth and has strong experience in developing long-term relationships and executing on large deals and partnerships across sectors. Máire's expertise in digital transformation and scaling initiatives will help us accelerate and maximize the impact of our ground-breaking AI solutions for our growing client base."

Before joining Altada, Máire served as the Senior Vice President, Digital Technologies for Enterprise Ireland, the venture capital and trade arm of the Irish government. In that role, she oversaw the global team advising, supporting and scaling Travel Technology portfolio companies. She also worked closely developing and building Deep Tech companies. Máire successfully drove new key strategic partnerships while championing clients through financial supports, contingency planning, and product development initiatives to aid future growth. Prior to that, she was the Director, Digital Online Strategy at Subdirect Inc., a market leader in developing subscription modeling strategies. Máire was also a Partner and Vice President, Sales Marketing at Next Steps Marketing where she was instrumental in creating the consulting practice to include digital transformation.

Máire P. Walsh, Altada Technology Solutions' CCO added: "Companies know that adopting AI solutions is the key to staying at the forefront of innovation and proactively solving problems, but the technology must work. Altada's sophisticated solutions and expertise in action, with privacy front of mind, drives innovation and solves unique needs, making them a super-charged leader in AI. I'm thrilled to be joining a team of creatives who are passionate about what they do."

In May this year, Altada appointed Trucle Nguyen as Chief Innovation Officer to lead the company's innovation strategy. More recently, Altada and Tangent, Trinity College Dublin's Ideas Workspace, announced the winner of the 2021 Alsessor AI Programme competition Empeal who will benefit from a €250,000 grant to help boost its business. Alsessor AI was launched in November 2020 by Altada and Tangent, with the mission to support other AI entrepreneurs in the start-up stage.

Altada's mission is to ensure that the extensive potential of AI is deployed responsibly and without compromising integrity by embedding privacy by design. Altada's real-world solutions help companies achieve outcomes in automation and data-driven decision-making and increase profitability through the wonder of AI, whilst ensuring that ethics and trustworthy AI are the absolute priority.

About Altada Technology Solutions

With offices in the U.S. and Europe, Altada provides scalable artificial intelligence solutions to companies in healthcare, financial services, travel, cybersecurity, security, and entertainment, among others. Altada's solutions are successfully driving data-driven decision-making. Its executive and technical team have over 20 years' experience of expertise in AI technologies. Altada holds itself to the highest ethical standards and code of conduct in all its business relationships and strongly supports diversity, equity, and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005233/en/

Contacts:

For the U.S.:

Katarina Matic

kmatic@montiethco.com

+1 917 853 1105

For Europe:

Charles Font

cfont@montiethco.com

+44 (0)7379 099 390