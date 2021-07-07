KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo") announces the launch of its direct-to-consumer recurring subscriptions service on its Shopify-enabled platform, in addition to six new product bundles and a new two-serving size of its Plant-Based Shepherd's Pie.

On its Shopify platform, Komo added a Pasta Lovers Bundle, the Ready-to-Bake Classics Bundle, the Komo Family Bundle, as well as Shepherd's Pie (Two-serve) x 6-pack bundle and 3-pack bundle. The Komo eCommerce platform now offers 11 bundles featuring different combinations of 7 SKUs. In addition, Komo consumers can now order any combination of bundles and products for recurring deliveries every two, four, six, or eight weeks.

"Consumers are becoming more aware of the positive impact to their health and environment by switching one or more meals a week to plant-based food," says Komo Plant-Based Comfort Foods CEO Jeffrey Ma. "With our subscription model, families can make a regular commitment to Komo meals that are wholesome and sustainable. By delivering directly to consumers' doors, we aim to continuously make plant-based eating easy, yet deliciously satisfying."

According to The Guardian, "In 2018, scientists behind the most comprehensive analysis to date of the damage of farming to the planet found avoiding meat and dairy products was the single biggest way to reduce your environmental impact on the planet. The research showed that without meat and dairy consumption, global farmland use could be reduced by more than 75% - an area equivalent to the US, China, European Union and Australia combined - and still feed the world."

Komo is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to communicate with institutions and brokerage firms to expand Komo's investor audience, for a fee of $7,000 per month for 6 months beginning July 1, 2021. Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Komo or in its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home.

