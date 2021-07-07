Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Stuttgart
07.07.21
08:03 Uhr
63,00 Euro
+0,54
+0,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,6265,5213:24
64,7665,4013:24
PR Newswire
07.07.2021 | 12:28
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 7

Ashtead Group plc

7 July 2021

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 6 July 2021 it made the annual awards for 2021 to senior executives under its Performance Share Plan ("PSP").

Awards under the PSP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

For awards made in 2017 and thereafter, executive directors, who were directors at time the awards were made are required to hold any vested shares, after selling sufficient shares to fund their tax liability, for a further two years from the date of vesting.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award
Brendan Horgan
34,435
Michael Pratt
20,679

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

The Company further announces that 94.7% of the PSP awards made to its executive directors in July 2018 vested on 6 July 2021.

As a result of the vesting of the 2018 awards the directors received the following number of ordinary 10p shares:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p shares received
Brendan Horgan
63,261
Michael Pratt
28,347

On 6 July Brendan Horgan sold 57,199 ordinary 10p shares at 54.47p per share to fund the tax payable on the vesting of the 2018 PSP award and for other tax planning purposes and Michael Pratt sold 13,323 ordinary 10p shares at 54.16p per share to fund the tax payable on the vesting of 2018 PSP award.

The directors' total shareholdings are:

DirectorNumber of ordinary 10p sharesPercentage of base salary *Percentage of issued share capital**
Brendan Horgan
440,0003,1940.10
Michael Pratt
298,6912,8890.07

* The percentage of base salary is based on the sterling / dollar exchange rate and share price as at 6 July 2021.

** Excluding treasury shares.

Contact:

Eric Watkins

Tel: 020 7726 9740

ASHTEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.