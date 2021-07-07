Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X ISIN: US98923T1043 Ticker-Symbol: 34Z 
Tradegate
07.07.21
11:16 Uhr
15,100 Euro
-0,200
-1,31 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,30013:23
ACCESSWIRE
07.07.2021 | 12:32
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Surpasses 500 Million Organic Installs

Celebrates with Limited Time Zedge Premium Content Collection Giveaway

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leading global developer of mobile phone personalization and entertainment apps, today announced that it has surpassed 500 million organic installs of its app across Android and iOS.

"Surpassing 500 million installs is a momentous achievement," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "To commemorate this outstanding milestone, for a limited time, we are giving away a free collection of premium celebratory content including lots of fun wallpapers and live wallpapers to thank the tens of millions of Zedgers who turn to us for their mobile phone personalization needs, as well as our artist community for participating in the Zedge Premium creator economy.

"As we look to the next 500 million installs, we are dedicated to improving the user experience and increasing the value we provide to both our users and content creators alike, with the goal of continually driving higher levels of engagement and satisfaction. We believe our current product initiatives, including social and community features, personalized recommendations and content feeds, improved tools for artists, including NFTs, enhanced subscription offerings, new apps such as "Shortz", and even more in the future, position us well for long-term growth and success."

Get your free "500 Million Premium Collection" now, for a limited time, at https://zedge.net/z/500M.

About Zedge
Zedge is a leading app developer focusing on mobile phone personalization and entertainment. With more than 500 million organic installs and, as of April 30, 20201, nearly 35 million monthly active users. "Zedge Wallpapers and Ringtones" is all about personal identity. We're the hub for self-expression used by millions for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art. Our app enables consumers to showcase who they are, what they like, and amplify their persona. Zedge Premium, our marketplace, enables content creators, ranging the gamut from world-class celebrities to emerging artists, to display their talent and sell their content to our users. "Shortz - Chat Stories by Zedge" offers serialized, short-form fiction stories delivered as text-messaging conversations and mini-podcasts. Our apps run on our flexible and proven state-of-the-art digital publishing platform. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Brian Siegel
Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654440/Zedge-Surpasses-500-Million-Organic-Installs

ZEDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.