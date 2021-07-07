NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kaldalón hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Kaldalón hf. (symbol: KALD) on July 5 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on First North Iceland will be increased on July 8, 2021. ISIN IS0000029114 Company name Kaldalón hf. Total share capital before the increase 3.641.570.537 (3.641.570.537 hlutir) Increase in share capital 1.059.230.769 (1.059.230.769 hlutir) Total share capital following the increase 4.700.801.306 (4.700.801.306 hlutir) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol KALD Orderbook ID 178971