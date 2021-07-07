Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
Die neue "Cash Cow"!? Aktienkurs steigt und steigt…
WKN: A3CSAP ISIN: SE0010547786 Ticker-Symbol: 9HZ 
Frankfurt
07.07.21
12:40 Uhr
5,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 12:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aros Bostadsutveckling AB receives observation status (395/21)

On July 6, 2021, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB ("Aros Bostad" or the "Company")
issued a press release with information that the Company had decided on
redemption of all its preference shares of class A, and, as a consequence, to
apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has now received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference
shares of class A in Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (AROS PREF A, ISIN code
SE0015243712, order book ID 163357) shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
