Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Aros Bostadsutveckling AB receives observation status (395/21)

On July 6, 2021, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB ("Aros Bostad" or the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had decided on redemption of all its preference shares of class A, and, as a consequence, to apply for delisting of the shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference shares of class A in Aros Bostadsutveckling AB (AROS PREF A, ISIN code SE0015243712, order book ID 163357) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB