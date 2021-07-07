Anzeige
07.07.2021
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Values

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Values 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Values 
07-Jul-2021 / 11:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 30 June 2021 were as follows: 
 
NAV per Share, cum income: 193.27p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  191.96p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

7 July 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 115906 
EQS News ID:  1216273 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216273&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 07, 2021 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
