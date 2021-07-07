i3 Energy PLC Announces Results of Accelerated Bookbuild

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN (THIS 'ANNOUNCEMENT') IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL ('RESTRICTED JURISDICTION'). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES DISCUSSED HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE 'US SECURITIES ACT') AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES DISCUSSED HEREIN IS BEING MADE IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEALAND. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce that following the announcement made at 7 a.m. on 7 July 2021 (the 'Launch Announcement') regarding the proposed conditional Placing and PrimaryBid Offer:

Company has raised £40 million via the placing of 363,700,000 Placing Shares at the Issue Price of 11 pence per Placing Share, a 3% discount to the 15-day average closing price of 11.4p, this includes the Primary Bid offer.

the asset sale agreement with Cenovus Energy Inc., a senior Canadian oil and gas producer, pursuant to which it has been agreed that the Company's group will acquire certain conventional central Alberta petroleum and infrastructure assets, is now effective. Completion under the ASA is conditional on customary conditions, standard regulatory approvals and payment of the cash consideration of CA$65 million (US$53.7 million), subject to customary adjustments.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as set out in the Launch Announcement.

The issue of the Placing Shares and PrimaryBid Shares is subject to, inter alia, Shareholder approval to enable the issue of the Placing Shares and PrimaryBid Shares, which will be sought at a General Meeting of the Company expected to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 26 July 2021.

Subject to, inter alia, Shareholder approval, the Placing Shares and PrimaryBid Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on or around 27 July 2021. Applications will be made in due course to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and PrimaryBid Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM.

The Placing Shares and PrimaryBid Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

A circular, containing further details of the Placings and convening the General Meeting (the 'Circular') is expected to be despatched to Shareholders on 9 July 2021. The Circular will thereafter be available on the Company's website at https://i3.energy/.

WH Ireland Limited acted as Nomad and Joint Broker, Cannacord Genuity Limited acted as Joint Broker, and Tennyson Securities acted as Joint Broker and Sole Bookrunner, in each case, to the Company on the Placing.

Next steps

In order for the Placing and PrimaryBid Offer to proceed, Shareholders are required to approve the proposed issuance of the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Shares at the General Meeting.

The expected timetable relating to the Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer is set out below.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Announcement of the Placing and PrimaryBid Offer 7 July 2021 Expected posting of Circular and Forms of Proxy 9 July 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy and CREST proxy instructions 11 a.m. on 22 July 2021 General Meeting 11.00 a.m. on 26 July 2021 Expected date for Admission and commencement of dealings of the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Shares 8.00 a.m. on 27 July 2021 Expected time and date for CREST accounts to be credited in relation to the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Shares 8.00 a.m. on 27 July 2021 Expected date for despatch of definitive share certificates (where applicable) in relation to the Placing Shares and the PrimaryBid Shares expected by no later than The week commencing 2 August 2021

Notes:

References to times in this Announcement are to London time (unless otherwise stated). Certain of the events in the above timetable are conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval of the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement to an RIS.

For further information, please contact:

i3 Energy plc Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO) c/o Camarco Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331 WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker) Peter Krens Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030 Camarco Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

