i3 Energy PLC Announces PrimaryBid Offer

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E), the AIM quoted independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce, a conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid (the 'PrimaryBid Offer') of PrimaryBid Shares of 0.01p each in the Company ('PrimaryBid Shares'). The Company is also conducting a placing of additional new ordinary shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') by way of an accelerated bookbuild process (the 'Placing') as announced earlier today.

The PrimaryBid Offer and the Placing are conditional on the PrimaryBid Shares to be issued pursuant to the PrimaryBid Offer and the Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing being admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to be take place at 8.00 a.m. on 27 July 2021. The PrimaryBid Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.

The Placing and the PrimaryBid Offer are conditional upon, amongst other things, the approval by the Company's shareholders of certain resolutions to be proposed at a general meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on or around 26 July 2021.

The Company will use the funds raised for the acquisition of certain petroleum and infrastructure assets within i3's Central Alberta core area for a total consideration of CA$65 million (US$53.7 million). This acquisition is expected to deliver extensive operational synergies, predictable low-decline production, a large reserve base with multi-year development inventory and strong free cash flow.

PrimaryBid Offer

The Company values its retail investor base and is therefore pleased to provide private and other investors the opportunity to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer by applying exclusively through the PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The PrimaryBid Offer, via the PrimaryBid mobile app, will be open to individual and institutional investors now and will close at the same time as the Placing. The PrimaryBid Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed.

The Company reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any application for subscription under the Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission is charged to investors on applications to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is vital to note that once an application for PrimaryBid Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, an application cannot be withdrawn.

For further information on PrimaryBid or the procedure for applications under the PrimaryBid Offer, visit www.PrimaryBid.com or email PrimaryBid at enquiries@primarybid.com.

The PrimaryBid Shares will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares of 0.01p each.

i3 Energy plc Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO) c/o Camarco Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331 PrimaryBid Limited Fahim Chowdhury / James Deal enquiries@primarybid.com

Details of the PrimaryBid Offer

The Company highly values its retail investor base which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors over several years. Given the longstanding support of retail shareholders, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide retail and other interested investors the opportunity to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer. The Company is therefore making the PrimaryBid Offer available exclusively through the PrimaryBid mobile app.

The PrimaryBid Offer is offered under the exemptions against the need for a prospectus allowed under the Prospectus Rules. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Rules, or for approval of the same by the Financial Conduct Authority in its capacity as the UK Listing Authority. The PrimaryBid Offer is not being made into any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

There is a minimum subscription of £250 per investor under the terms of the PrimaryBid Offer which is open to existing shareholders and other investors subscribing via the PrimaryBid mobile app.

For further details please refer to the PrimaryBid website at www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the PrimaryBid Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for PrimaryBid Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for PrimaryBid Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should consider the risk factors set out on www.PrimaryBid.com before making a decision to subscribe for PrimaryBid Shares. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the PrimaryBid Shares if they are in any doubt.

