Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Inc.: K.B. Industries Lands New Business With Presentation of Its Proprietary Technology, Flexi-Pave to South Carolina Public Works Association's Virtual Summer Conference 2021

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure's K.B. Industries Selected to present its Flexi®-Pave to South Carolina Public Works Association's Virtual Summer Conference (SCAPWA)

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave was presented to South Carolina Public Works Association's Virtual Summer Conference.

K.B. Industries was chosen to speak at a Virtual Educational Session called "From Trash to Treasure; Recycled Materials for Public Works Applications" in front of Public Works members from across South Carolina. KBI's Flexi-Pave has become recognized internationally by numerous Public Works departments who have and are using Flexi®-Pave for trails, sidewalks, tree wells/surrounds and streetscapes. KBI's Flexi-Pave outperforms other products in many different applications and helps to reduce maintenance, liability, and drainage issues. Historically, K.B. Industries has and continues to work directly with multiple cities in South Carolina, including Greenville, Folly Beach and Greenville. These installations continue to provide KBI the benefit of being able to easily show proof of concept, high customer, and end user satisfaction within local municipalities.

Representing K.B. Industries Scrap Tire Construction Products (STCP) Division on the virtual conference call was the companies COO, Jamie Cabral. Jamie has been with K.B. Industries for the last 9 years, his extensive knowledge of the benefits of Flexi®-Pave has proven to be beneficial in providing the participants of the conference with an extensive insight to the multiple benefits of Flexi®-Pave.

The successful presentation resulted in in an increase in new business for K.B. Industries STCP Division.

"This presentation and new orders are a testament to the growing acceptance and appreciation of our renowned environmentally friendly infrastructure products," stated Kevin Bagnall, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure President and CEO.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Through its K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has over the past 19 years combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England. Visit: www.apaicorp.com

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E)

In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass; agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution.

