Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fragbite Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (396/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fragbite Group AB (publ), company registration number 556990-2777, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Fragbite Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 12, 2021. The company has 70,360,303 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: FRAG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 82,360,303 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949334 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228890 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556990-2777 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.