Mittwoch, 07.07.2021
GlobeNewswire
07.07.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Vilnius: Fitch Rates Lithuanian UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas' Upcoming EUR EMTN Programme 'A(EXP)'

Fitch Ratings has assigned UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas' (VIK) upcoming
euro-denominated European Medium-Term Note (EMTN) Programme and the notes to be
issued under it a 'A(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are expected to be
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Republic of Lithuania
(A/Stable) and the expected rating is at the senior secured debt level. 

The assignment of a final rating is contingent upon receipt of final
documentation conforming materially to the preliminary documentation. 

Fitch rates VIK's upcoming EMTN programme under its Government-Related Entities
(GRE) criteria and based on the state guarantee to be provided on the notes,
the rating of the programme and the notes is equalised with the prospective
guarantor's ratings. This is irrespective of the assessment of Strength of
Linkage and Incentive to Support, as the guarantee acts as an overriding single
factor leading to equalisation. 

Read more:

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/international-public-finance/fitch-rates-l
ithuanian-uab-valstybes-investicinis-kapitalas-upcoming-eur-emtn-programme-a-exp
-30-06-2021 



UAB "Valstybes investicinis kapitalas" Director General Robertas Vyšniauskas

Tel: +370 659 38315
